What Advice from Yonder Bardstown Breaks

Katie Faust, Editor-in-Cheif

Owning the Bard’s Town, located at 1801 Bardstown Rd., was not something that any of its three owners had planned on. Doug Schutte, Scot Atkinson and Jon DeSalvo attended St. Xavier High School, and after graduating, then attended Bellarmine University. Even though the pub wasn’t in the plans— and neither majoring in business— the men still consider themselves to have been on the right track and encourage students to have the same spontaneity.

At 2 p.m. on a Friday, Schutte was still in his pajamas. His graying hair stuck up in the back from his scratching at the nape of his neck as he read through emails. Despite all appearances, Schutte was at work at The Bard’s Town, which is not only his livelihood but his home.

Downstairs in the kitchen, DeSalvo, another owner, rinsed lettuce, flicking water everywhere. He tipped back the bill of his blue baseball cap each time he picked up a new head to wash. And every five minutes, he took a long drink from his 40-ounce University of Kentucky personal jug.

Atkinson, the third owner, was in his office going over the acts for the night. They were in the middle of the Ten-Ducky Ten-Minute Play series, which required a great deal of planning despite the plays’ short duration. As he arranged and rearranged schedules, he tugged at the beard he grew for his part in a play. He grinned as he said, “I can’t wait to shave it off. Just one more week.”

When Atkinson graduated from Bellarmine, he began working in theater.

“I never thought I’d be owning, managing a restaurant,” he said.

As the plans for The Bard’s Town came together, Atkinson most advocated the theater aspect of the project, especially since the Highlands lacked one.

During Atkinson’s time at Bellarmine, the theater program had been nearly abandoned. He said, “I pretty much got to do whatever I wanted with it, so that’s where I wanted to be.”

Atkinson looked around the pub-restaurant-theater and dug his fingers into his beard and laughed. “I got a degree in communications, and the theater is where I spent most of my time,” he said.

DeSalvo said: “It’s working well for you, isn’t it?”

DeSalvo, unlike Atkinson and Schutte, never earned a degree. After being offered a lucrative managing job in Texas, DeSalvo left college and began a career that would take him to six different states. Technically, he is still a freshman and has no immediate plans to return.

“Having a business degree or any degree, I wouldn’t think, is absolutely necessary,” DeSalvo said. His plan was to own his own business, which he has done successfully seven times.

“My main goal,” he said, “was to get a business on Bardstown Road. I grew up just down the street from here. You just have to know what you want and go for it.”

Schutte said he had no idea what he was going to do with his English degree. His first job was at General Electric. After that, he alternated between working in the theater, accumulating more degrees and teaching.

“I would drop by (Jay McGowan’s) office, and I was 26 or 27 saying, ‘I don’t know what I want to do with my life,’” Schutte said. “Now I hear 26- or 27-year-olds saying that, and I want to strangle them.”

When Schutte attended Bellarmine, he worked in the theater program as well and occasionally submitted articles to The Concord, none of which he deemed as high pieces of journalism.

“Let’s just say I’ve mellowed a lot since then,” Schutte said while laughing and avoiding eye contact.

“Extra curriculars, having a plan—that’s all nice,” he said, “but I recommend that students just get out of the country.” Schutte spent time working a fellowship at The Globe Theater in London.

“Getting a world perspective on things, learning what’s important to other people in the world, that’s what will give you an advantage,” Schutte said. “I wish I had gone sooner.”