The World Accordion to Hildreth

Will Ford, Entertainment Editor

When Professor Todd Hildreth decided to pick up an instrument at age 10, all of his friends were either playing the piano, like Scott Joplin, or the guitar, like John Denver.

Hildreth was never one to follow a trend.

“Choosing my own ideas is important to me,” he said.

Hildreth started on the accordion soon thereafter. Later, when he saw Jerry Lee Lewis on TV for the first time, he added the piano.

Today, he plays in the unorthodox band Squeezebot. It embodies the creativity and pursuit of his passions that Hildreth constantly strives for.

The very musically inclined Hildreth that we know now is not the same person he was when he started at Bellarmine in 1985. He wanted to be an English teacher when he first enrolled. Halfway through his career at Bellarmine, he added a music minor to go along with his English major.

This educational background allowed Hildreth to learn the science of music. He was formally educated in jazz, although his musical interests were all across the board.

He said his desire to continue in music led him to play any type of show. He has played punk rock shows, nursing home shows and shows in the now defunct concert series called the Mayor’s Summer Series, where he played old Tin Pan Alley numbers.

Hildreth does not like to name-drop too much because of his focus on the music, but he will talk about the time he played with Aretha Franklin at the Louisville Palace or when he played with Norah Jones as a part of Liberation Prophecy.

He made it to another big stage when one of his bands, King Kong, played the side stage at Lollapalooza in 1994. The Smashing Pumpkins and Beastie Boys headlined Lollapalooza the same year.

Hildreth has been a part of many acts and appeared on many stages, but he said this is no accident.

“The key to life is diversity,” he said. “Opportunity is always there.”

The band he has now may be his most diverse invention yet. After he settled back in Louisville, he played in a six-piece classical accordion ensemble.

While in the ensemble, he was still looking for something else. Hildreth was offered a spot to play a bar on a regular schedule.

Hildreth and his bandmates were practicing for their usual gig at his house when he got a call that Megan Samples, the drummer, had locked away her drum set and could not get access to it for a while, so Hildreth told her to just come over and bang on a phone book.

At practice, Samples saw a toy drum set that Hildreth had bought for his young son in his basement and started playing on that. Oddly, they liked it. The first pieces of the puzzle were set: accordion and toy drum set.

Hildreth received word that the usual guitar player could not make it to one of the shows. Hildreth then called Mick Sullivan, a friend and fellow Bellarmine alum, asking if he could lend his guitar services for the night. But Sullivan said he wanted to play banjo. Hildreth thought Sullivan wanted to play the banjo for a few songs, but Sullivan said he wanted to play it the whole time.

Hildreth’s response was typical. “Sure, whatever,” he said.

Now that they were playing with an accordion, a toy drum set, and a banjo, Hildreth told the current bass player that if they could find a good tuba player to play the bass lines, they were going play with the tuba, not the bass. It only seemed fitting.

Soon, they found a tuba player on Craigslist.

After multiple happy accidents, the unconventional band was born. Its name became Squeezebot, a twist on squeezebox, the nickname for an accordion.

Hildreth describes Squeezebot’s sound as happy and fun. While the band plays covers like “Come Together” and “Do You Really Want To Hurt Me,” he insists Squeezebot is not a novelty act. He said the band has learned to infuse jazz, bluegrass and rock elements into these pop songs and as a result have had some fantastic jamming.

Squeezebot has released two albums of covers, the most recent one called “Sweet Dreams Are Made of Squeeze.”

Senior music major Pat Ahrens has seen Squeezebot multiple times at Wick’s.

“They play ‘70s and ‘80s songs. Nobody does it like them,” he said, “You get to hear songs in a completely different way. That’s what makes them great musicians.

“It’s the kind of thing Todd would do. He is such a cool guy.”

A local bar, Nachbar, has made Squeezebot a household name in Germantown. James Gunnoe, who owns Nachbar with his wife, really loved another of Hildreth’s previous bands, Java Men, and he wanted them to play at his bar. Hildreth said no because he was working Squeezebot at the time.

Gunnoe and Hildreth were able to work out a deal, and Squeezebot starting playing some shows at Nachbar.

“Their audience kept getting bigger, so it only made sense for us to have them every week,” Gunnoe said. “People have come more often in the summer because of them.”

Squeezebot plays weekly from Memorial Day to Labor Day at Nachbar.

Hildreth still plays at other locations with Squeezebot year round. Check the band’s Facebook page for upcoming shows, videos and photos.