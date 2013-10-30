Speaking for Syria: Local Syrian Refugee Comments on Her Home Country

Allison Pawley, Staff

“Kathy Wells,” whose name has been changed for security reasons, is a voice for her fellow Syrians, who are deeply suffering in a civil war that has killed well over 100,000 people.

While this tragedy has made headlines for years now, this was not always the case. Wells lived in Damascus, Syria with her parents, her brother and her two sisters until she was 20.

She remembers eating at restaurants with her family, walking the streets late at night without fear, celebrating her sister’s wedding and listening to music. “That is the kind of life I grew up with—full of love, respect, peace.”

This peaceful life, however, was lacking freedom. Wells was constantly told how to live, what job to get and whom she would marry. She was forbidden from speaking her mind. So, when she was 20, she left the college where she studied psychology and came to America, knowing no English at all.

She settled in Louisville, scrambled to find a place to live and got a job working at Don Pablo’s. She remembers taking menu orders, only knowing the words “yes,” “no” and “maybe.” But, she says, “I needed the freedom to live the way I wanted to.”

She considers her life to be an American success story. Her heart, however, aches for her country and her people.

As a Christian, she grew up praying with her Muslim friends and never fearing for her own safety, but she acknowledges that her people were without freedom to speak. If they had, they might have been captured and tortured.

After years of oppression, many were eager to taste freedom. Things went wrong, Wells says, when Saudi Arabia got involved. She explains that the fighters today are not Syrian.

Syrians suffer in silence while trained Al-Qaeda fighters from Saudi Arabia work to unseat Bashar al-Assad and institute Sharia Law. Wells says the Al-Qaeda groups used the discontent of the Syrians as an opportunity to take control, and now everyone is suffering.

“The Syrians wanted freedom, but who’s paying the price now? The people. The children have no food, no house, no future.”

Her friends in Syria write her in secret via Facebook to tell her things they see. A woman is shot carrying her bread; a man is killed and his murderer eats his heart; Hafez Assad cuts off the town’s electricity for weeks or months; bombs drop everywhere.

“Each house in Syria has lost a lot—brothers, sisters, parents, children,” Wells says. “But they live in fear. They cannot complain.”

Russia and Iran want to help Assad, while Saudi Arabia aids the rebels. The US came very close to acting militarily as well, but Wells is not in support of any of this. She says that if President Obama had gotten involved the situation would have been a crisis of epic proportions.

“Russia would get involved, China would get involved, Lebanon would get involved.” If that happened, the fighting would not remain in Syria, she says. “They would head to the United States. And that’s a fact. Not a story.”

She places full blame on Assad for allowing these fighters into the country and failing to protect his people. She also believes that if the rebels are successful, the situation will be much worse than it was.

“The fighting is not going to stop. It’s going to end up more disaster than ever,” she says.

The best solution, she thinks, would be for all the countries to step out and for Syrians to work together toward a solution.

“They lived in peace before as Christians and Muslims and they can do it again,” she said. “Assad needs to give them the freedom to talk because they are human beings.

“The country I knew is gone,” she said.