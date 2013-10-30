Scott Davenport Speaks for “On the Record”

Dakota Branham, Staff

The opening presentation of Bellarmine’s newest series event, “On the Record,” began with an interview of Bellarmine University’s men’s head basketball coach, Scott Davenport, as he shared life lessons that he had learned throughout his career as a player and coach.

This presentation by Davenport took place Sept. 23 in Cralle Theatre, located in the Wyatt Center for the Arts on Bellarmine’s campus. The “On the Record” series is being sponsored by Bellarmine’s Student Government Association (SGA).

Davenport is a long-time, championship-winning, basketball coach who has now served eight years as Bellarmine men’s head basketball coach.

Davenport was the first prominent Louisvillian invited by Bellarmine’s Student Activities Center (SAC) to speak in the series. Sarah Fromm, director of student activities for orientation and leadership, was responsible for coordinating this event and hopes to make it a full-fledged series consisting of important people from the Louisville and Bellarmine communities.

Davenport discussed everything from basketball to family and old friends. The structure of his presentation was an interview, during which Chancellor Dugan, the women’s basketball coach, asked Davenport a series of questions.

Most questions were geared towards lessons that Davenport had learned throughout his life and career, as well as how and why he became a basketball coach. Most of the lessons he had learned from coaching or playing basketball, however, were expressed as practical lessons to be applied in the everyday life of a non-athlete.

Davenport said that an early childhood experience in 1969 was the reason he one day aspired to coach in the NCAA men’s Final Four.

“I was playing with my childhood best friend, Allen Craig,” Davenport said, “when his father came and said that (the family) was going to the Final Four. I remember wanting to go badly, and his mother asked me if I would like to take her spot.”

This was Davenport’s first experience seeing an NCAA Final Four in person, and from this point forward, he said he knew that he would like to be there one day, either playing or coaching.

Davenport’s basketball career started, like his trip to the Final Four, by chance. “One day,” Davenport said, “I was inside the gym wearing blue jeans, Chuck Taylor’s and a sweatshirt, watching some guys play a pick-up game. I was asked if I wanted to play with them and said yes. After playing, I was asked to walk onto the team.”

Eventually, he landed a job at the University of Louisville working under head coach Denny Crum.

Davenport said that he learned many things from Crum, but said that he mostly learned patience. He said Crum was the most patient guys he had ever encountered in his life. While Davenport wanted to yell at the referees during games for making bad calls or not making a call at all, Crum would remain calm

Crum could sense Davenport’s frustration, though. Davenport said Crum would tell him not to worry and that the referees were doing the best job they could.

Davenport has been on the staff of collegiate championship teams since near the beginning of his career. He has worked under Crum, Tubby Smith and Rick Pitino.

After working under Pitino at the University of Louisville for a few years, he found out that Bellarmine had a head coach opening for the 2005-06 season. He said that Pitino was his biggest advocate for the position.

Davenport said that Pitino contacted everyone at Bellarmine regarding the position, including the university president, Dr. Joseph J. McGowan. For three weeks, Pitino pushed for Davenport to get the head coaching job, but then asked him not to take the job in favor of keeping Davenport on staff at Louisville.

In 2011, just six years after taking on the position and building a respectable program, Davenport became the first coach in Bellarmine history to win a national championship in any sport, at any level. He defeated BYU-Hawaii for the NCAA Division II men’s basketball championship.

“After the game,” Davenport said, “the same man who requested that I decline the position as head coach of Bellarmine, (Pitino) was the second person to text me congratulations for the win. The text came at 3:11 p.m. I’ll never forget it.”

Davenport has won a college national championship, coached under three championship-winning coaches, coached against his son at Xavier and watched him cut down the nets as a Louisville assistant at the age of 24, yet he still aspires to accomplish more.

“I am the luckiest man in the world,” Davenport said. “I do not feel as if I am working at all. I wake up every day to coach the game that I love, there is nothing sweeter than that.”

The next guest speaker for the “On the Record” series has yet to be announced by the Student Activities Council.