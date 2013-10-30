President McGowan Updates Students on Vision 2020 Progress

Angela Pugliano, Opinion Editor

President Joseph J. McGowan announced the progress of Vision 2020, which includes renovations to Horrigan and the SuRF.

“I finally realized what a vision is,” McGowan said. “A vision is an imagined future, a stretch, but feasible. And then I realized that if you have an imagined future, then you can have hope. If you have that, and a decent strategic plan, you can actually make progress.”

McGowan emphasized that the new developments on campus were designed with the student body in mind, a group that has increased by 34 percent since the vision was released in 2005.

Student enrollment has increased from 2,548 in 2005 to 3,422 this year. McGowan projected that by 2020, student enrollment would increase to approximately 5,358. A graduation rate of 70 percent is also expected to increase, hopefully up to 80 percent by 2020.

Student Government Association President Loren McGowan said students should be enthusiastic about the changes.

“I think students will be excited, but they will be even more excited knowing when things are going to happen, what order they are happening in, and why they are happening,” Loren McGowan said.

In order to house, educate and sustain this increase in the student body, Joseph J. McGowan introduced students to the new additions to campus.

Centro is the addition to Horrigan Hall. This extension will include a glass atrium, classrooms, faculty offices and the new Institution for Advanced Analytics.

The SuRF Center will also be extended. The university president, Joseph J. McGowan, also announced improvements to the facility, including a swimming pool, indoor track and locker room.

Both new additions cost approximately $25 million apiece. The fundraising for Centro has begun, with $10 million already raised. Construction can’t begin until the university has raised all the money needed for the buildings.

Vision 2020 started with a $100-million fundraising campaign and has raised $65 million so far.