Money in Your Pocket: Budgeting as a Student

Allison Pawley

As we roll toward Halloween, let’s talk about something really scary: money. As students, that’s often the last thing we want to talk about, but it’s also something we really cannot afford to ignore.

Americans are not good at saving money. According to the Bureau of Economic Analysis, the average personal income savings rate for 2013 was just 4.3 percent, which is far lower than the 11.1 percent it was 50 years ago.

And it’s not just low compared to history. It’s low on a national level, as well. Germany has had an average savings rate of 10.2 percent this year, and China has recently had savings rates as high as 50 percent.

This preference for spending instead of saving is having serious consequences. The Census Bureau reports that the average American family has $70,000 in debt. A growing portion of this debt is college loans, which are expanding exponentially as tuition levels increase. Bellarmine’s tuition is no exception. The average college student will graduate with over $20,000 in debt and take approximately 20 years to pay off his or her loans, according to Bloomberg Data.

This doesn’t even begin to touch the problem of retirement. As people live longer and longer, more money is required to support the retirees. According to the U.S. Treasury, by the time most current college-aged people have turned 40 (with many years to go before retirement) the program will only be able to cover about 75 percent of its promised benefits.

Fortunately, there are ways to prepare now for expenditures that will come in the future. Dr. Frank Raymond, head of the economics department at Bellarmine, said that while it is completely normal for students to be living paycheck to paycheck, the key is “to refrain from amassing too much debt.”

He recommends only borrowing what you absolutely need for school and avoiding spending on expensive items like fancy cars, the latest phones and nice apartments.

Raymond also suggests eating in more than eating out, a simple piece of advice that can help you save in a big way.

“Shop around for everything, from food to clothing to insurance policies,” Raymond said. “You can do all this, still enjoy your 20s and stay out of debt.”

Taylor Green, a senior elementary and special education major at Bellarmine, has already started implementing these suggestions.

“It just makes sense to me,” she said. “It makes me feel secure about myself to have money stowed away for whatever life may throw my way.”

At the urging of her parents, Green started saving birthday and Christmas money when she was in high school.

“They always told me to make my money work for me,” she said.

Now that Green lives in a house and is paying her own bills, she said it’s essential to stick to at least a loose budget, setting money aside for gas and food, so that she knows what she can spend on entertainment and shopping.

If you are at a stage where you have extra money, it’s important to start putting that away now. Eric Scott, a financial advisor at Morgan Stanley who spoke to Bellarmine’s Economics and Finance Club, said that saving at an early age is critical.

He explained that if you could save just $10 per week for the next 20 years of your life, you would wind up with $14,293.47 by the time you are 40 (assuming an annual compounding rate of 4 percent).

“So instead of buying the latest ‘fad’ item you could potentially begin to try and save this amount,” he said.

Once you have secured a job, Stanley recommends putting 10 percent of every paycheck into a savings account and maxing out the contribution you can make to your retirement plan, if it is offered by your employer.

As undergraduate students, these four years are supposed to prepare us for the real world, and saving money is an important step in that preparation. Whether you’re buying cheaper alternatives, refraining from unnecessary purchases or putting money into an account, you can start saving now for a brighter future.