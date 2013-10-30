Intramural volleyball attracts international students

Dakota Branham, Staff

Ten international students from nine different countries across four different continents have joined forces to participate in an activity completely foreign to them: intramurals sports.

The American Rejects, their chosen name, also includes U.S. students.

The members of American Rejects said that many of them are first-time players and are not very competitive, but they said that have improved much in just a few short weeks of practicing.

The intramural volleyball league, hosted by Bellarmine’s Student Recreation and Fitness center and organized by Cody Jennings, assistant director of intramural and club sports, is a four-week, six-on-six co-recreation league.

David Armyr of Sweden said: “We aren’t very competitive but we all keep high spirits and focus on having a good time. I really am surprised by the amount of fun I’m having. That’s why we keep coming back each week!”

One member of the team, Yuta Tarumi of Hong-Kong, is not new to volleyball; he played competitively in China.

Though the team name suggests a possible alienation from Americans, the team members said they feel nothing of the sort. In fact, they only spoke highly of how friendly U.S. residents have been.

“I am surprised with how nice the Americans have been to me,” said Germany native Laura Knieps. “Everywhere I go, someone has said hello and asked how my day has been.”

Teammate and Netherlands native, Kü- bra Kara agreed. “Everyone has been very welcoming to all of us, it seems,” Kara said.

Knieps said: “It’s cool to get involved in student activities. We have very large universities back home with no dorms or intramurals. But here, you are really pushed to get involved. I think we have all enjoyed that.”

Other international members of this volleyball team include Brianna Ellis, Bernadette Ong, Harry Gifford, Kelsey Goener, Daniel Hoppe and Hang Lun So.

With the end of the intramural volleyball season approaching and their friendship growing stronger, these fun-loving exchange students said they look forward to their next intramural adventure together.