Bellarmine Basketball Lands Purdue Transfer Donnie Hall

Dakota Branham, Staff

New Albany’s Donnie Hale will join the Bellarmine men’s basketball team in December, after finishing the academic semester at Purdue University. Hale will not have to sit out one season because he is transferring from an NCAA Division I school to a Division II school.

“Donnie is leaving in good academic standing and good standing with our team,” said Chris Forman, associate sports information director at Purdue. “Being that he redshirted one year already, I believe Bellarmine was his choice because he could play right away.”

The 6-foot-8 Hale was an Indiana All-Star and McDonald’s All-American nominee his senior year at New Albany, averaging 18 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.3 blocked shots. He attended Bridgton Academy in Maine for a season before going to Purdue. At Purdue, he redshirted his freshman year and only played one season as a redshirted freshman.

Because of NCAA legal ramifications, Bellarmine men’s basketball coach Scott Davenport was unable to comment on the transfer.

Purdue basketball coach Matt Painter said: “Donnie has expressed his intent to transfer to be closer to home and for his desire for more playing time. We thank him for his hard work and wish him the best of luck in his future endeavors.”

As a Boilermaker, Hale played in 32 games in his redshirt-freshman year and drew eight starting assignments. He averaged 3.8 points and 2.8 rebounds in 14.5 minutes per game. Hale led Purdue in points and rebounds in two games while scoring in double figures five times and recording one double-double (points and rebounds).

The Knights finished last season 24-8 (12-6 in the conference) and exited the NCAA Division II tournament earlier than expected when Drury University defeated them.