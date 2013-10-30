Anchorage Show House Funds BU Scholarships

Rachel Glenn, Staff Writer

Tucked behind the trees, far from the traffic of Evergreen Road, The Anchorage sits like a relic on a 19-acre property in Anchorage, Kentucky. The historic home, built in 1869, was transformed into the 40th annual Bellarmine Show House by local designers on behalf of the Bellarmine Women’s Council.

All profit from the Show House benefits Bellarmine’s Student Aid Fund, which provides scholarships. The Women’s Council has raised more than $1 million for Bellarmine students through the annual event. While not all of the members of the Women’s Council are Bellarmine alumni, all members unite to help the university’s students.

There are not any estimates yet for how much money the Show House raised this year, but a Bellarmine official said it the amount exceeded expectations.

“It was a record year on many fronts,” said Joan Riggert, director of planned giving and stewardship.

This year there were more than 5,000 people who attended the Show House, as opposed to 3,800 last year.

The Show House boutique sold $63,000 in goods, compared to $39,000 last year. The boutique sold a variety of home decor, antique and gift items. Twenty percent of sales benefit the Bellarmine Student Aid Fund.

“The Women’s Council was able to help 14 students at $1,000 each. Those students applied through the Presidential Application process,” said Heather Boutell, director of financial aid.

Said communication professor Dr. Gail Henson: “It really is all about the students.” The Preview Party Committee organized “An Enchanting Evening in Anchorage” in celebration of the Show House opening. More than 400 people, including staff and students, attended Preview Night, along with many members of the Louisville community.

Dr. Winnie Spitza, Bellarmine communication department chair and a volunteer on the Preview Party Committee, attended Preview Night.

“It was enlightening,” said Spitza. “Everyone was there for one underlying reason—the Bellarmine community.”

Each room in the house was decorated by local designers and companies. While there are still some original fixtures, the designers added a modern twist to the historic home. Fresh paint, new furniture and snazzy decorations turned The Anchorage into an interesting mixture of past and present.

Designers from local companies such as Tassels and Burdorf’s contributed to the redecoration of The Anchorage. Each designer had a unique vision for the room he or she decorated, mixing personal style with antiques or the history of the home.

“I would go back,” said Spitza. “Now that I’ve been a part of [the Show House] and I understand the premise.”

Spitza also said she was impressed that although some of the women on the Council will never “cross paths” with the students they help with the Show House profits, they still put much effort and love into the Show House.